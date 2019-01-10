The One Stop in Madison Named Retailer of the Year

A convenience store in Madison called The One Stop has been named Retailer of the Year by the South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA). The business is owned by Todd and Heidi Jorgenson. They were given the award during the association's annual banquet in Pierre.

The Jorgensons started their business 22 years ago in a small, 800-square-foot building and overcame adversity when their store burned down three years ago. They rebuilt at the corner of US highway 81 and SD highway 34 and now employ 30 people.

SDRA Executive Director Nathan Sanderson says the Jorgensons were chosen for their "exceptional customer service, dedication to the local community, and enterprising approach to business."

The Jorgensons said they were honored to be chosen for the award out of all the great retail businesses in South Dakota, and thanked their family and the citizens of Madison for their support.

The SDRA has presented the Retailer of the Year award annually since 1982. It recognizes a business owner or manager who is committed to running an excellent business while making a positive difference in the local community.

The South Dakota Retailers Association represents almost 4,000 businesses across the state.

Source: Associated Press