Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Message to Fans After Cancelling Sturgis Concert – Replacement Announced

Skynyrd Nation,

There have been false reports (fake news) of Johnny Van Zant suffering a heart attack, which is not true.

This past Friday, Gary Rossington had to undergo a procedure to address some blockage in his arteries to his heart. Gary was released Friday evening and has been home recovering and in good spirits. Doctors have advised that he recover this week, forcing the band to cancel this past weekend’s shows and tomorrow at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, SD. The band will commence touring, this Friday in Virginia Beach with Hank Williams Jr and Aaron Lewis.

We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused the fans and hope to see you on the road in the near future.