Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Message to Fans After Cancelling Sturgis Concert – Replacement Announced
Contrary to an earlier story, originally reported by KOTA in Rapid City, SD., Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant did not suffer a heart attack.
Instead, guitarist Garry Rossington, the last surviving original member of the band, had an arterial blockage that was corrected by the insertion of stents on Friday. He has been ordered to rest, leading the band to cancel shows, including tonight's (Aug 8) show at the Sturgis Rally.
The classic rock band left a message for fans on their Facebook page:
Skynyrd Nation,
There have been false reports (fake news) of Johnny Van Zant suffering a heart attack, which is not true.
This past Friday, Gary Rossington had to undergo a procedure to address some blockage in his arteries to his heart. Gary was released Friday evening and has been home recovering and in good spirits. Doctors have advised that he recover this week, forcing the band to cancel this past weekend’s shows and tomorrow at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, SD. The band will commence touring, this Friday in Virginia Beach with Hank Williams Jr and Aaron Lewis.
We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused the fans and hope to see you on the road in the near future.
Country artist Gary Allan has been named as a replacement and Blackberry Smoke will still open the show.
