One of the most legendary southern rock bands in history is heading out on one final tour and now they're including a stop in Sioux Falls.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour will take the stage at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Friday, October 12, 2018.

The origins of this iconic band go back more than 50 years when a group of teenagers in Jacksonville, Florida formed Mr. Backyard, in the summer of 1964. The name of the group later changed to The Noble Five, then One Percent, before settling on Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1969.

Four years later, the band released their debut album Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd, which began a run of five straight top 30 albums on the U.S. chart.

With the band at the height of their popularity in 1977 thanks to songs like 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Free Bird', tragedy struck when an October 20 plane crash in Mississippi, claimed the lives of six people, including lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backup singer Cassie Gaines.

The band went silent for a decade before the surviving members and Ronnie Van Zant's brother, Johnny, re-formed in 1987.

Since reuniting, Lynyrd Skynyrd has put out nine studio albums, most recently 2012's Last of a Dyin' Breed.

Skynyrd has sold more than 28 million records in the United States. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March of 2006.

Opening for Skynyrd in Sioux Falls is the Marshall Tucker Band.

The group was founded in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1974 and released 23 studio albums since.

Two of Marshall Tucker's songs, 'Fire on the Mountain' and 'Heard It in a Love Song', have landed in the top 40 on the U.S. Pop Chart.

Tickets for the show are $350, $275, $199.50, $99.50, $69.50, $49.50, and $29.50 and go on sale Friday, June 15 at 10:00 AM at the KELOLAND Box Office, online through Ticketmaster.com, or charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.

