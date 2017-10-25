Luverne Losing 200 Jobs as Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closing

Tough economic news for Luverne, Minnesota. According to the Star Tribune about 200 jobs will be eliminated in the southwest Minnesota town with the closing of Pilgrim's Pride chicken processing plant.

The Greeley, Colorado-based company said it's shifting production and equipment to other locations. The company said it would help employees find jobs and offer relocation opportunities.

Globenewswire is reporting the closing will be effective December 29, 2017.