Luverne Drive-In Set to Open First Weekend in May

One of the closets acting drive-in movie theaters is set to open once again this year! The Vern Drive-In is set to open up the first weekend in May according to their facebook page. They will be only in operation during the weekends until Memorial Day then they are open 7 days a week, rain or shine! The theater holds 300-350 vehicles.

Prices are only $5 ages 6 and up and kids under 5 are free! Gates open up a half hour before show time Monday thru Thursday. Friday and Saturday they open at 7:30PM and for Sunday one hour before showtime.

According to driveinmovie.com , are still six drive-ins that remain open in South Dakota. That'sd the highest number of drive-ins per capita than any other state. South Dakota has a ratio of 7 drive-ins for every one million residents. To put that in perspective, the national average is 1 drive-in per million residents.

See also :