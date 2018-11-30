Luminary Lanes a 70 Year Sioux Falls Tradition

Holiday traditions range from decorating cookies, taking in lights, and doing dishes before presents can be opened.

For 70 years now some Sioux Falls families make the Luminary Lanes a part of the families tradition.

Come experience Luminary Lane's 70th year on one night only in Sioux Falls.

The Park Ridge neighborhood in Sioux Falls will be lit up and lined the streets with the Luminaries for it's 70th year on December 23rd starting at 5:30 pm.

Where did this longstanding Sioux Falls Christmas tradition start?

Here is some of the history from a KDLT story:

Pastor Roger Frederickson from the First Baptist Church brought the idea to Sioux Falls after a trip to Mexico saw a similar practice, but with candles on roofs. The purpose of the candles is to invite the Christ Child into the resident’s home.

You can read the entire KDLT story here.

For more on the Luminary Lanes check out their Facebook page.

Sources: KDLT