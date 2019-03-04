Luke Perry, ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210′ Star, Dead at 52

Beverly Hills, 90210 icon Luke Perry has passed away after suffering a " massive stroke ," according to TMZ . He was 52.

The actor reportedly died Monday morning (March 4) at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, CA.

Perry, who starred on Riverdale as Archie Andrews' dad, Fred Andrews, was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday (Feb. 27) after suffering from a stroke at his home. The actor was initially sedated, but the tabloid reports that the "damage was too extensive."

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world. No further details will be released at this time," the actor's rep told TMZ .

Perry most recently filmed a role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie about Charles Manson.

During the 1990s, Perry was solidified as a Hollywood heartthrob thanks to his role as Dylan McKay on teen soap 90210 .