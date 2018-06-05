Luke McCaffrey Commits to Nebraska Football

Scott Frost has been a rock star since he arrived back at Nebraska as their head coach and he will continue to be treated that way if he keeps landing big time recruits.

The latest player to commit to Nebraska comes from a long life of successful football players as Luke McCaffrey is intent on becoming a Husker.

According to ESPN's Top 300, McCaffrey is ranked #149 and is a dual threat QB out of Highlands Ranch, CO.

McCaffrey becomes the sixth player to commit for this class and is another addition that adds a ton of talent to the roster.

Luke is the son of Broncos great Ed McCaffrey and brother of Christian, Dylan and Max.

Christian is currently with the Carolina Panthers, Max is with the San Francisco 49ers and Dylan is with the Michigan Wolverines.