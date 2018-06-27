‘Lowlife’ Colbert, ‘Lost Soul’ Fallon, Conan O’Brien Chat Trump

Last night late night talk show hosts Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon got together to do a bit dealing with the disparaging remarks made about them by the President of the United States Donald Trump.

The segmant aired on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert but involved what is to believed to be a Television first where competing show hosts appeared together for an opening bit.

Trump has made a habit of name calling with people whom he doesn't agree. He has referedto Colbert as "a lowlife", tweeted about Fallon as being "a lost soal", and refered to all as being “all no talent, lowlifes, lost souls”.

After this opening scetch Stephen Colbert’s continued in his monologue by saying that Trump did have kind words to say about the king of late night talk, the late Johnny Carson. Then Colbert showed a classic clip of Carson telling a joking about Trump having a “backup mistress.” Ouch.