Lowe’s Closing Dozens of Stores Across the United States, Canada

You never like to hear this going into November and December. Just before holiday shopping's biggest days, we learn that Lowe's will be closing some of their stores. Around 50 are on a list of underperforming stores .

An announcement earlier today (November 5) stated that to focus on its most profitable stores and improve the overall health of its store portfolio, the company will close 20 United States stores, 31 Canadian stores, and other locations. So far Lowe's stores in Sioux Falls, Brookings, and Rapid City are safe. The Mankato, Minnesota store is on the list that will close.

Most associates at these stores will be extended opportunities to transition to a similar role at a nearby Lowe’s store. The majority of impacted stores are located within 10 miles of another Lowe’s store.

Lowe’s expects to close the impacted stores by the end of the company’s 2018 fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2019).