Lower Gas Prices Creeping Closer to South Dakota

It's been a while since we've seen unleaded gas at under $2 a gallon in South Dakota.

But those days may be coming soon!

With the national average price for unleaded falling for the seventh straight week, many parts of the nation are seeing some of the cheapest gas since March popping up.

According to Gas Buddy , 20 different states now have at least one station within their borders that are selling unleaded for under $2 per gallon.

That includes stations in two neighboring states to South Dakota - Iowa and Nebraska.

In the Hawkeye State, that station is the Kum & Go in Coralville (384 miles from Sioux Falls). In the Cornhusker State, it's the Cenex in Yutan (181 miles from Sioux Falls).

Both stations are selling unleaded for $1.99 per gallon. That's 33 cents more than the cheapest gas offered in Sioux Falls ($2.33 per gallon) and more than 50 cents per gallon cheaper than the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Mount Rushmore State.

The lowest per-gallon retail price, $1.69, was found at a Buc-ee’s station in Denton, Texas.