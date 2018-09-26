Love What You Do and Do Your Best Because Someone May Be Watching

I'm usually not one to share videos, but this one really caught my attention. It made me realize that no matter what you do for a living, no matter what your job is, always do your best because someone may be watching.

It's a video of two little boys in Tucson, Arizona sitting on two small folding chairs, patiently waiting for the garbage hauler to drive by and do their thing. According to their mom, trash day has become the highlight of their week.

After watching the video, it made me think about how important every job is. It doesn't matter if you spend the day inside an office highrise, or on the streets of Tuscon or Sioux Falls collecting trash - you're making a difference in the world.

We all have those days when we ask ourselves just how much of a difference we're really making. Take this garbage hauler for example. Chances are he (or she) had no idea what an important part they played in the lives of these two little boys.

Because of something as simple as collecting someone else's trash, the person operating the truck is bringing joy and delight to two little boys who look forward to their visit each and every week.

So remember, no matter what you do, no matter where you're at on the pecking order, you're impacting someone else's life. What you do really does matter. Remember that!

Source: YouTube/ CBS Los Angeles