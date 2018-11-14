Love Marlow Newest Addition at Lake Lorraine

Twin sisters Stacey and Leslie Malmgren had a lifelong dream of opening a women's boutique. Now their dream has become a reality.

Love Marlow is located at 2400 S Marion Road in the Lake Lorraine shopping complex. It is right between Topper's Pizza and Smallcakes. Love Marlow is the first of its kind for Sioux Falls. Unlike other women's boutiques, Love Marlow caters to women sizes 12 to 28.

Leslie and Stacey have one objective with Love Marlow, "We want everyone to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin."

You may be wondering where the name Love Marlow comes from. In a press release, the sisters explained: "The name 'Love Marlow' holds special significance to us. 'Love' is how we want our customers to feel about themselves. The name 'Marlow' means driftwood. As we progress through our lives, we all change – but at the core, we are still the same. In the end, we are all a different version of driftwood."

Love that!

I had the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the store earlier this week, and there were so many cute outfits! I had my eye on a lace bomber jacket that was fabulous!

I also noticed that the driftwood theme continues in some of the store's decor. For example, the jewelry displays are driftwood as well as the front window displays! Clever.

Love Marlow will have a Grand Opening on Saturday, November 17th. They will officially be open for business at 10 AM! There will be refreshments and giveaways all day!

Their regular hours are:

Monday through Thursday - 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Friday - 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday - 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday - 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Love Marlow