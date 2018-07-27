Lotto America Ticket Sold in Pierre Worth $40,000

Someone who purchased a Lotto America ticket at a connivence store in Pierre has 40,000 reasons to love South Dakota's newest lottery game.

KSFY TV is reporting that a lotto ticket worth $40,000 was sold at the Garfield Avenue Gas Stop in Pierre. The person who purchased the ticket for the Wednesday, (July 25) drawing matched all five winning numbers but not the star ball.

KSFY reports the winning numbers were 6, 8, 13, 20 and 35.

The winner had their $20,000 prize doubled thanks to the game’s All Star Bonus option.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket holder needs to sign the back of their ticket immediately, and claim their $40,000 cash prize at the nearest South Dakota Lottery office.

If the winner lives in the Pierre area, the closest Lottery office is located at 711 East Wells Avenue.

Drawings for the Lotto America game take place every Wednesday and Saturday night at 10 PM CT. The winning numbers are posted online shortly after that.

Nine different prizes are offered. People who opt in to play the additional All Star Bonus number will have their non-jackpot prizes multiplied should their numbers match.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: