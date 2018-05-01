Lots of New Volunteer Opportunities Available This Week
The Helpline Center is out with its weekly list of new volunteer opportunities:
- EmBe is needing some help with its Community 5K Saturday May 4.
- Active Generations is looking for volunteers for its 'Adopt-A-Lawn' program.
- REACH Literacy is needing volunteers to help tutor adults within a small group setting.
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters is needing volunteers to mentor one-on-one over the summer.
- Lions Youth Exchange Camp is looking for host families during the month of July.
- Toy Lending Library is needing volunteers to help with its '2 Friends, 2 Hours' program.
- Ecomanics is needing volunteers to help with recycling at the various summer events planned for this year.
- Necessities for Neighbors is needing a volunteer to help set up deliveries.
- Senior Companions is needing volunteers to be a friend to an older adult.
- Lunch Is Served is needing volunteers to help pack lunches for the working poor.
- Butterfly House & Aquarium is needing volunteers to help in the sharks and stingrays area.
- Sioux Falls V.A. Medical Center is needing volunteers to serve as 'Red Coat Ambassadors'.
- National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) is needing volunteers to help in the office.
- Meals on Wheels is needing volunteers to help update client files as well as deliver meals.
- Project CAR is needing volunteers to help drive individuals around Sioux Falls.
- Habitat For Humanity ReStore is needing volunteers to serve as a cashier.
- St. Francis House is needing volunteers to help prepare and serve meals.
- The Banquet is needing volunteers to help serve breakfast weekday mornings.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
