Lost 80’s Live Festival Coming to Tyson Events Center This Summer

Get that jacket with shoulder pads out of mothballs, grab a mini-skirt, pull on your fingerless gloves and those legwarmers, pouf your hair out and you'll be ready for a trip back to the 1980's. Thank goodness you'll have somewhere to rock this look!

The Lost 80's Live Festival has added a stop at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, on Saturday, August 11. You'll be hearing songs you couldn't get enough of back then, from bands who made the 80's pretty interesting, if for no other reason, their weird videos!

Yup, Animotion will be there.

And you'll have the opportunity to "Wang Chung" too!

In fact here is the festival line-up:

A Flock of Seagulls

Wang Chung

When in Rome

Animotion

Naked Eyes

Bow Wow Wow

Missing Person

Gene Loves Jezebel

Since this stop for the tour has just been added times and tickets prices aren't available yet, but will be soon at Pollstar.

