Los Angeles Rams Outlast Kansas City Chiefs in Record Showdown

Big number in a wild record setting NFL Monday night game where it was highlight after highlight. If you didn't stay awake for this one better hang your head in shame.

Acceding to ESPN Radio this was the highest-scoring game in Monday Night Football history as the Los Angeles Rams won an epic battle with the Kansas City Chiefs 54-51. It was a back-and-forth battle that ended with the Chiefs becoming the first team in NFL history to score 50 or more points and lose.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The 105 combined points was the third-highest total ever for an NFL game surpassed only by the Washington Redskins over the New York Giants 72-41 in 1966 and the Cincinnati Bengals over the Cleveland Browns 58-48 in 2004.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the first to throw six TD passes in the loss and totaled 478 yards.

The Rams' 21 points off turnovers were as many as the Chiefs had allowed all season.

Here's what's ahead for Thanksgiving Day:

Chicago vs Detroit-10:30 AM

Washington vs Dallas-2:30 PM

Atlanta vs New Orleans-7:20 PM

