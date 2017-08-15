Looking Ahead to Sioux Falls West Side Construction for 2018

The Tea-Ellis Road between 12th Street and 41st Street will get an expansion.

A public open house to discuss the South Ellis Road construction project will take place on Wednesday (August 16) night from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Prairie West Branch Library located at 7630 West 26th Street in the Switchgrass Room.

This project will involve construction of a new four-lane urban concrete street with a raised median from south of 12th Street to 41st Street.

Plus side paths on both sides of the street, streetlighting, storm drainage, and traffic signals.



The project will be bid in early 2018. Construction is estimated to run from March to November 2018 and April to June 2019.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: