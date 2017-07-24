Look out Chicago Hot Dog, Minneapolis Has Created Their Own

The next time you make a trip up the the twin cities, make a trip over to Fridley, Minnesota and try a hot dog that will blow your taste buds away. The Twin Cities has created a rival to the Chicago style hot dog. It’s called the Minneapolis dog .

Its basically a Tater tot hot dish on a hot dog. Brian Brown , Founder of Ingredient, came up with this crazy concoctions while dinner at Uncle Franky's in Fridley and some one there was having a Coney Island hot dog and someone else was having a Chicago style hot dog and his team thought to themselves, "Why not make a Minneapolis Hot Dog."

If you aren't planning on heading to the cities anytime soon but would like to try to make the Minneapolis dog yourself, Kare 11 shared the ingredients:

Hot dog bun

Bun-length beef hot dog

Hotdish

½ bag frozen green beans

½ bag frozen sweet corn

1 lb 85% lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/4 tsp salt

pepper to taste

Cheez Whiz

mini tater tots, deep fried

ketchup

Butter bun and toast face down on a hot griddle. Slice hot dog almost in half lengthwise. Cook hot dog cut side down on a hot griddle for about two minutes. Flip hot dog and cook the other side for about two minutes more.

In a large skillet cook ground beef with salt and pepper, about seven minutes. Add the soup, frozen vegetables and the onion. Cook until heated through.

Place hot dog in toasted bun, top with hotdish, Cheez Whiz, deep-fried tater tots and ketchup.

