Look for an Abundance of Aries in South Dakota in 2019

When we plot out our next big getaway a lot of factors go into the planning.

How much is it going to cost?

How crowded is it going to be?

What's the weather going to be like?

Do I have enough vacation time?

Well, you may be forgetting one other important thing you need to consider - your astrological sign.

According to the website TripSavvy , we need to be considering vacation destinations that align with our stars.

If you're an Aries (born between March 21 and April 19), that means a trip to Rapid City .

TripSavvy says South Dakota's second largest city is perfect for the Aries population because they 'tend to get bored easily and are looking for new adventures'.

The site recommends the nearby Black Hills National Forest , Badlands National Park , and downtown Rapid City as the top things to do for the Aries crowd.

So where is your astrological sign going to take you in 2019? Here are TripSavvy's picks:

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) - Los Angeles

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) - Hawaii

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) - Houston

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) - Helsinki

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) - Portland, Oregon

Leo (July 23 - August 22) - London

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) San Antonio

Libra (September 23 - October 22) - Memphis

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) - Milwaukee

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) - Tokyo

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) - Berlin