Log Cabin Bar in Jeopardy of Closing for Good, But You Can Help

Last year, one of the stops on our Sioux Falls Dive Bar Tour was the Log Cabin . We couldn't do a dive bar tour without stopping at one of the oldest and diviest. I always say, don't judge a book by its cover. The Log Cabin sits in a trailer park on Burnside and doesn't exactly look "inviting".

My friend and I were nervous about going by ourselves, so we recruited several others to come with. Once inside, you realize it's just another neighborhood bar with loyal clientele. There was nothing intimidating about the Log Cabin. Everyone was friendly, the bartender chatted with us and the drinks were pretty cheap. It was cozy (the smallest dive bar we visited) and inviting. It was a bar where we could become regulars.

On March 10, owner Jerry Adams passed away and the bar closed. A sign on the door said it was "closed temporarily due to death." We wondered if the Log Cabin would ever reopen.

The past week, a Facebook page was started called "Save the Log Cabin ." As I write this, there are nearly 600 members with one goal in mind - to reopen one of Sioux Falls' best dive bars.

The Facebook page is soliciting letters that they can give to the owners of the property, CD Investments, who also owns the mobile home park. The owners will then present the letters to the City. According to the "Save the Log Cabin" Facebook page, the City of Sioux Falls is restricting the reopening of the Log Cabin.

According to a post on the Facebook page from Dusty Foltz, he applied for a conditional use permit to own the building and lease the property from CD Investments with a couple of silent partners. They need to get another conditional use permit approved by the city and the beer license approved by city council. The letters people send will help show support for the Log Cabin. A public hearing will be held on May 3, 2018.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

If you'd like to see the Log Cabin reopen, please send a letter (one paragraph is fine) to:

Log Cabin

c/o CD Investments

PO Box 89331

Sioux Falls, SD 57109

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media