Brandon Police quickly responded to an incident at the high school when authorities were alerted to a gun on the school grounds Tuesday (December 19).

Superintendent Dr. Jarod Larson notified parents in a statement.

"This morning, a lockdown was performed at Brandon Valley High School due to an issue involving the possession of a weapon." said Larson. "Upon receiving the report a student had brought a weapon, Brandon Valley High School entered lockdown, law enforcement was immediately contacted, and our school safety plan and protocols were followed."

It was later revealed that the firearm was not loaded and was taken to the school with the intent to either sell or trade the gun with another individual. The weapon and two knives were confiscated and person of interest taken into custody.

After the incident was resolved, law enforcement cleared Brandon Valley High School to come out of lockdown and resume normal school activities.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *