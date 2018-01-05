People love eating local and shopping local so why not get your entertainment locally?

Monstrous Little Theatre Company is a local theatre group and they are known for doing some pretty interesting stuff.

Their latest feature is No Exit by French playwright and philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre.

According to a press release, the show is described as:

Two women and one man are locked up together for eternity in one hideous room in Hell. The windows are bricked up, there are no mirrors, the electric lights can never be turned off, and there is no exit. The irony of this Hell is that its torture is not of the rack and fire, but of the burning humiliation of each soul as it is stripped of its pretenses by the cruel curiosity of the damned. Here the soul is shorn of secrecy, and even the blackest deeds are mercilessly exposed to the fierce light of Hell. It is an eternal torment.

Sounds fun, right? No, but seriously, I think it sounds very intriguing and dark. However, I have been promised there are some lighter moments. Even in Hell.

The show is full of local talent too! Chris Andrews, Miranda Miller, Anna Thvedt and Ryan Howe will star in No Exit, which will have a three show run. January 11, 12, and 13th at 7:30 PM at Exposure Art Gallery located at 401 N. Phillips.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. You can purchase tickets here.

Fore more information about all things Monstrous Little Theatre Company or No Exit check out their Facebook page!

