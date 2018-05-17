Local Sprint Car Racing Fires up Friday Night

The local sprint car racing finally goes into action Friday night (May 18). It's the long awaited 2018 season opener for Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota.

Heavy rains in Southern Minnesota over recent weeks plus heavy snow thru a good portion of April delayed the start of the season. The race from May 4 was delayed until now.

Friday night is the Great Lakes Shootout, the all sprint car event to kickoff the tracks exciting season of racing. There will be three separate classes of sprints in all out competition.

The 410 outlaw sprint cars fueled by Casey's General Store will take on the newly configured 4/10 racing surface. Joining them will be the Heartland Steel racesaver 305s presented by Wyffels Hybrids and the NSL non-wings presented by Hitchdoc.

Racers and fans have been anticipating seeing the racing hit the new track design. The shortening of the straightaways and the banking was all redesigned to make the racing more intense and thrilling.

Plus to heat things up even more, the outlaw sprint drivers are battling for $5000 that will be paid to Friday night's winner. In addition, they get $700 just to start the race! this is attracting a big field of cars.

Event information is as follows: Admission: Adults $25,Students 13-18 $12 and Kids 12 and under free.

Hot laps begin at 7:30 PM.

See Also: