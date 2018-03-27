Local Puppet Show Delivers Dental Health Message to Kids

Monday (April 2) and again on Saturday (April 7) Siouxland Libraries will be hosting two performances of a puppet show based on the book Billy’s Cavity Carnival.

The story was written by Brooklyn Gross, a student at Harrisburg High School. He will also be the one performing the story.

The first puppet show is scheduled for Monday (April 2) beginning at 7:00 PM at the Prairie West Branch Library located at 7630 West 26th Street. The second performance will take place on Saturday (April 7) beginning at 11:00 AM at the Downtown Library located at 200 North Dakota Avenue.

No registration is necessary and free toothbrushes will be provided to all the kids attend the event. Copies of the book will also be available for purchase.

For more information on either event, please call Siouxland Libraries at 367-8700 or visit the Siouxland Libraries website.

If an ADA accommodation is needed, please contact the Human Relations Office at 605‑367‑8745 at least 72 hours before the event.

Source: Siouxland Libraries

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *