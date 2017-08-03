Getty Images

Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Fed, was on The Patrick Lalley Show on Tuesday talking about national and regional economic conditions.

You can listen to the entire interview below, or by clicking here.

Mr. Kashkari has an impressive background, having trained as an aerospace engineer before entering the world of banking. He's also and engaging speaker who is involved in serious decision making when it comes to our economy. As president of the Minneapolis Fed , he sits on the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee, which is where interest rates for the country are set.

So he's kind of a big deal.

Kashkari also will be in Sioux Falls on Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 7-8). He's speaking and taking questions at the Downtown Rotary Club at noon on Monday. That's at the Holiday Inn City Centre. He's also touring the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship , the area that will be home to the USD Discovery District on Monday. On Tuesday, he'll be at SAB Biotherapeutics and the Sanford Health Campus.

So if you see him walking around downtown or what have you, be nice.

I found him an engaging interview. It was enlightening to talk about the local and national economy and the role of the Fed in shaping how it all works.

See also: