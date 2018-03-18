Local Musicians on Different Folk Records Hosting Concert

Submitted photo

Here's a great chance to see several of the finest musicians in the Sioux Falls area all in one night.

Different Folk Records -- the local label supporting local acts -- is hosting a concert called Different Strokes on Sunday (March 24.) The show is at the Orpheum Theater on North Phillips Avenue, which is wonderful venue to see live music if you've not been there in awhile.

Tickets are just $10 and you can get buy in advance at both Last Stop CD Shop locations. Or go online:goo.gl/WZhSAh.

There is a wide variety of styles represented here from the Americana of Burlap Wolf King and Union Grove Pickers to the hip hop of Soulcrate to the jazz of JAS Quintet. But they have a couple things in common. They are all from Sioux Falls and all good.