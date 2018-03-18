Local Musicians on Different Folk Records Hosting Concert
Here's a great chance to see several of the finest musicians in the Sioux Falls area all in one night.
Different Folk Records -- the local label supporting local acts -- is hosting a concert called Different Strokes on Sunday (March 24.) The show is at the Orpheum Theater on North Phillips Avenue, which is wonderful venue to see live music if you've not been there in awhile.
The line-up includes Burlap Wolf King, Soulcrate Music, The Union Grove Pickers and Andrew Reinartz & Joel Shotwell of JAS Quintet.
And there are lot of fine merchants and organizations getting behind the show as sponsors including: Fernson Brewing Company, South Dakota Friends of Traditional Music, LAST STOP CD SHOP, Spoke-N-Sport, The Co-op Natural Foods and Coffea Roasterie.
Tickets are just $10 and you can get buy in advance at both Last Stop CD Shop locations. Or go online:goo.gl/WZhSAh.
There is a wide variety of styles represented here from the Americana of Burlap Wolf King and Union Grove Pickers to the hip hop of Soulcrate to the jazz of JAS Quintet. But they have a couple things in common. They are all from Sioux Falls and all good.
