Local Mother and Daughter Team Named Volunteers of the Month

The Helpline Center congratulates Linda and Lori Heberling on being named the June 2018 Volunteers of the Month, an area-wide program sponsored each month by the Helpline Center and MetaBank. Linda and Lori are a mother/daughter team who pack lunches for the working poor of Sioux Falls through the Lunch Is Served program.

Linda and Lori have been volunteering with Lunch Is Served since May of 2014 and volunteer almost every week. Lori works full time as a kindergarten teacher but during the summer months she volunteers on Wednesday afternoons in addition to Monday nights.

Lynn Culey, Director of the Lunch Is Served program stated, “Linda and Lori always come to volunteer with bright smiles and willing attitudes. I appreciate Linda and Lori because they help make the lunch packing go smoothly. They make my job easier."

The Helpline Center and MetaBank are pleased to present Linda and Lori with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank and a letter of appreciation. They will also be honored again at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon on May 9, 2019.

