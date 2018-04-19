Siouxland Libraries is Looking for Summer Interns

Parents, if you're looking to get a job for your son or daughter this summer AND searching for an excuse to get them to spend more time in the library - you're in luck!

Siouxland Libraries are looking for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors for an internship this summer.

Sioux Falls' library system is one of just 50 locations nationwide selected to take part in the Inclusive Internship Initiative, funded by the Public Library Association . The program is designed to introduce young people from diverse backgrounds to careers in librarianship.

The ten-week internship is paid, and open to incoming tenth, eleventh, and twelfth graders.

According to the city, each intern will participate in a number of different tasks, from from administration to programming, to user services, while also completing a connected learning project.

Applicants must be able to travel to Washington, DC, June 14–16, and to Chicago, September 28–30, for meetings.

Complete information and the application are available here . The application deadline is May 4.

