Local Homeowner Furious at Fawn for Eating Yard

A Sioux Falls homeowner is furious with a young deer for eating his yard and wants the city to do something about it.

Roman Johnson spotted the 4 month-old whitetail in his front yard eating something on the ground. Despite there being no real evidence of damage, he is insistent that the ungulate be held accountable.

"It was eating my yard!" said the 72 year-old retiree. " It's vandalism! That ought to be worth something!"

When asked for comment on what the police might do about the situation a spokesman was hardly coy.

"We will do nothing except wait for him to call the next time a bird craps on his driveway."

This is satire. It’s not real, obviously. But it was fun to write. ~Andy

