Here’s an Easy Way You Can Help Local Kids Who Deserve Need It

Here is something we can all agree on: kids deserve all of us to rally around them in some way.

Fostering Hope in Sioux Falls tries to do just that. According to their website, "Fostering Hope is an answer to the cry of foster children in South Dakota."

We go about our days while they sit in foster homes, and orphanages just minutes away. I know they are crying, but not sure how we don't hear them.

It was a few years ago when a friend of mine who worked with foster kids asked me this question: "When the bible makes it clear this is to be our work while we are here, why don't you do anything about it?"

I didn't have an answer, but I did drive to where he worked that week, and made a promise to the kids I met that week I would no longer pretend like they aren't out there.

"There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way it treats it's children." - Nelson Mandela

Not everyone can adopt, foster, or commit the same, but we can all do something, even if it's supporting places like Fostering Hope in the work they do.

Here is a list of needed items for an Jump Day Camp for foster kids.

Glow Sticks

Glow Bracelets, glasses, necklaces, etc.

Glow in the dark nail polish

Glow in the dark tape

Orange and White ping ping balls

LED battery tea light candles

Paper lunch bags

Grocery sized paper bags

Face Paint

Bubbles and bubble wands/toys

You can drop the items at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2200 S. Western Ave in Sioux Falls.

Donations can be brought to the church between 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, Monday through Friday or 1:30 PM until 4:00 PM by Friday (September 29).

For more info on Fostering Hope Click Here .

