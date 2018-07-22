Local Farms the Best Way to Fill Your Food Supply

Patrick Lalley / KSOO

For reasons that are pretty much lost to the dim mists of history, JP and I decided to go vegetarian to ring in 2018.

We're still going.

Sure, there have been a few weak moments. We were in Italy for nearly two weeks. You don't not eat meat in Italy. But it wasn't a lot.

And there was an unfortunate incident in a bike packing trip where a filet showed up. Let's not talk about it.

But for the most part, we're good. The best thing we did this summer was buy a share of a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) from the Good Earth Farm.

We're acquainted with Nancy and Jeff, the good people who operate Good Earth, so we knew a little bit of what we were getting into.

The deal is you get a share of whatever is ready to eat from the farm, which is south of Lennox a piece. You don't decide. They give you what they got.

And it's wonderful.

I'm not going to try and explain everything to you. And I'm not really "converting" any of these boxes of goodies into actual meals. JP is doing that. She's doing a fine job and I'm not just saying that because she's sitting here.

We're eating great. This weekend it was a minestrone full of kale, cabbage, zucchini and potatoes from Good Earth and a few other items to round it out. Fantastic.

It's always something and it's always good. I don't miss meat, not really. I've said a few times publicly during this stretch that I'm not going to pass up a singular bison tenderloin experience at Sage Creek Grill , which my friend the Buffalo Maiden owns in Custer. That would be dumb.

But there's a lot of mindless meat that we eat that we don't need to. I'm much more interested, at this point in my life, in quality food experiences than some random filing of the gut.

Today's lesson: All in on the CSA.

