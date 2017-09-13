Local Area Helping High School Football Senior Recover from Injury

A senior from Hills-Beaver Creek, Minnesota suffered a traumatic neck injury during a high school football game last weekend, and many people are stepping up to help.

Trenton Bass (pictured 2nd from right) is a senior this year for Hills-Beaver Creek High School, and has played football ever since the 6th grade. He has been a starting running back and cornerback for the Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots since his sophomore year.

On Friday night (September 8) in the team's second game of the season, Bass broke two vertebrae in his neck and went into surgery. The surgery went smoothly, however he has lost feeling below his breastbone.

Thankfully the latest updates say that he is starting to recover. In the latest update (September 13) the family notes that the stimuli in his legs have reacted to reflex tests. He still doesn't have feeling below the breastbone, but the latest update provides a great sign. More updates on his recovery can be found on the Pray For Trenton Facebook Page.

The local community has rallied to help Trenton and his family during this tough time. Over $8500 has been raised to help with medical expenses. You can help by visiting his YouCaring Recovery Page.

#TrentonStrong