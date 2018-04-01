Load It Up: Sioux Falls Landfill Just Mailed You a Free Pass

If you're in Sioux Falls, check your mailbox for a free pass to a cleaner home and yard. The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill is sending you a free pass to the city landfill, which can be used anytime between April 2 and September 1, 2018.

Although most families can benefit from using the free pass, only a small percentage take advantage of the offer, according to Landfill Superintendent Dustin Hansen. “Each year the City mails about 50,000 of these free landfill passes, but only about 14,000 passes are used." said Hansen. "We would love for more people to take advantage of this opportunity to bring items to the landfill for free.”

The pass can be used for one load to the landfill and needs to be covered with a tarp to quality as a free load. There is a weight and cubic food limit, so contact the Sioux Falls Landfill with any questions at 367-8162.

See Also: