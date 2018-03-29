Living Last Supper Performance in Sioux Falls

The living Last Supper at Faith Temple Church has a way of bringing bible history back to life. People flock to the church at 33rd and Western for many events throughout the year, but Easter is special. It is a time of celebration.

Pastor Jeff Hayes and a group of men assume the position of the iconic Last Supper painting and then hold that position for a time, to clearly depict the artists rendition of the scene.

Performances at Friday (March 29) and Saturday (March 30) at 7:00 PM. Faith Temple is located at 2121 W. 33rd Street in Sioux Falls.

The 40th annual Living Last Supper features each character in the reenactment sharing which disciple they are portraying, and how they related to Jesus in the bible. Each actor is dressed in period clothing. Props include what would have been present at a gathering and eating establishment during biblical times.

The presentation also features music and a message from Pastor Jeff Hayes.

