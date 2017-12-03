Little River Band Coming to Grand Falls Casino

Don't be a lonesome loser. Head to Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa on Saturday, February 17, 2018. The Little River Band will headline a concert in the Event Center.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 AM for Grand Falls Casino E-club members. General public tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10:00 AM. Ticket are $35 and $40.

The band from Down Under has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. Some of their biggest hits include "Reminiscing," "Cool Change," "Lonesome Loser," "Help is on the Way," and "Lady."

Buy your tickets at the Grand Falls Casino gift shop, online at Grand Falls Casino and Resort or call 1-877-511-4FUN.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: