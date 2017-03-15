Little Big Town to Sioux City

Over the past couple of years, I've had more people come up and tell me one of the best concerts they've ever seen was Little Big Town. People that have seen them perform live are believers! Good News, they're coming to Kickin' Country.

See LITTLE BIG TOWN as they bring their Breakers Tour to the Tyson Events Center In Sioux City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. But wait there's more. Not only do you get Little Big Town, but you also get Kacey Musgraves and Midland!