The four-year football journey has come to an end for Washington's Tupak Kpeayeh, and he will leave high school with many football records under his name.

Kpeayeh was quick to let South Dakota know how talented of a player he would become during his freshman year. The first few times that I saw him run, I knew that I would be calling his name many times over the stretch of four seasons.

What Kpeayeh's career turned into was one that will go down in South Dakota football history. Entering the 2018 season, Kpeayeh was on the verge of breaking records at both Washington and across the entire state of South Dakota. His final season included setting new Washington records in rushing yards, rushing attempts, and all-purpose yards in a single season. On top of that, Kpeayeh was able to easily break the 11-man South Dakota career rushing yards and touchdown records during his senior season.

He will leave a legacy and stat line that will be hard for anyone to top. Here's a look at all of the records that Kpeayeh now holds following the conclusion of his high school football career.

South Dakota Football Records

11-man Career Rushing Yards: 5,976

11-man Career Rushing Touchdowns: 69

11-man Combined Career Touchdowns: 73 (69 rushing, 4 receiving)

11-man Career Points Scored: 442

11AAA State Championship Rushing Attempts: 32 (2017)

Washington High School Football Records

Career Rushing Yards: 5,976

Career Rushing Touchdowns: 69

Career All-Purpose Yards: 6,221

Career Points Scored: 442

Rushing Yards in a Season: 2,056 (2018)

Rushing Attempts in a Season: 291 (2018)

All-Purpose Yards in a Season: 2,196 (2018)

Rushing Touchdowns in a Season: 28 (2017)

Most Points Scored in a Season: 176 (2017)

Rushing Yards in a Game: 301 (vs. RCS, 2016)