List of Minnesota Vikings 2018 Free Agent Departures

Most of us know about all three quarterbacks from last season being on new teams, but here's where the rest of the former Vikings players ended up.

Typically free agency is focused on the players that are coming into a team. We have detailed out the Vikings signing Kirk Cousins, Sheldon Richardson, Tom Compton, and the trade for Trevor Siemian over the past few weeks, but where did some of the players that left the Vikings end up?

Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Bradford, and Case Keenum all found new homes quickly during the offseason. Some others like Michael Floyd and Terrance Newman are still on the open market. Teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, and Denver Broncos were extremely interested in players leaving Minnesota as each team has signed two players each.

Here's where they all ended up as of March 27, 2018.

Offense Departures

QB: Case Keenum - Denver

QB: Teddy Bridgewater - NY Jets

QB: Sam Bradford - Arizona

RB: Jerick McKinnon - San Francisco

WR: Jarius Wright - Carolina

OL: Jeremiah Sirles - Carolina

Defense Departures

DL: Tom Johnson - Seattle

DL: Shamar Stephen - Seattle

LB: Emmanuel Lamur - Oakland

DB: Tramaine Brock - Denver

Unrestricted Free Agents That Haven't Signed

WR: Michael Floyd

WR/KR: Marcus Sherels

DB: Terrance Newman

DL: Sharif Floyd

Free agency will continue throughout the summer and more players will be released/signed before the summer. Most attention now is turned towards the NFL Draft coming up on April 26-28. Minnesota holds picks eight picks in this year's draft.

