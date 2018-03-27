List of Minnesota Vikings 2018 Free Agent Departures
Most of us know about all three quarterbacks from last season being on new teams, but here's where the rest of the former Vikings players ended up.
Typically free agency is focused on the players that are coming into a team. We have detailed out the Vikings signing Kirk Cousins, Sheldon Richardson, Tom Compton, and the trade for Trevor Siemian over the past few weeks, but where did some of the players that left the Vikings end up?
Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Bradford, and Case Keenum all found new homes quickly during the offseason. Some others like Michael Floyd and Terrance Newman are still on the open market. Teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, and Denver Broncos were extremely interested in players leaving Minnesota as each team has signed two players each.
Here's where they all ended up as of March 27, 2018.
Offense Departures
- QB: Case Keenum - Denver
- QB: Teddy Bridgewater - NY Jets
- QB: Sam Bradford - Arizona
- RB: Jerick McKinnon - San Francisco
- WR: Jarius Wright - Carolina
- OL: Jeremiah Sirles - Carolina
Defense Departures
- DL: Tom Johnson - Seattle
- DL: Shamar Stephen - Seattle
- LB: Emmanuel Lamur - Oakland
- DB: Tramaine Brock - Denver
Unrestricted Free Agents That Haven't Signed
- WR: Michael Floyd
- WR/KR: Marcus Sherels
- DB: Terrance Newman
- DL: Sharif Floyd
Free agency will continue throughout the summer and more players will be released/signed before the summer. Most attention now is turned towards the NFL Draft coming up on April 26-28. Minnesota holds picks eight picks in this year's draft.
