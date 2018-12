List of 40 Point Games in Sioux Falls Skyforce History

The following chronicles the games in Skyforce lore involving a player who scored at least 40 points. For reference also included are the highest scoring games during seasons where the 40-point mark was not reached. Currently 22 different players have accomplished the feat.

Ralph Lewis , 46, December 7, 1989 vs. Omaha Racers*

Theron Mayes, 43, January 5, 1991 at Omaha Racers

Theron Mayes, 42, January 22, 1991 vs. Rapid City Thrillers

Theron Mayes, 43, February 1, 1991 vs. Omaha Racers**%

Theron Mayes, 42, February 3, 1991 vs. Yakima Sun Kings**

Bobby Phils, 40, January 30, 1992 vs. Birmingham Bandits

Bobby Phils, 40, March 5, 1992 vs. Albany Patroons

Tony Farmer, 42, March 5, 1994, vs. Omaha Racers%

Henry James, 41, January 18, 1995 at Tri City Chinook

Tony Harris, 42, February 11, 1995 vs. Yakima Sun Kings%

Tony Harris, 44, February 22, 1995 vs. Chicago Rockers

Reggie Jordan, 42, January 19, 1996 at Chicago Rockers%

Henry James, 43, March 2, 1996 vs. Oklahoma City Cavalry

Tony Harris, 40, January 29, 1997 vs. Oklahoma City Cavlary

Ray Weathers, 42, December 21, 2001 at Gary Steelheads%

Silas Mills, 43, December 27, 2001 vs. Rockford Lightning

Ray Weathers, 41, February 2, 2002 vs. Grand Rapids Hoops

Kelley McClure, 41, December 27, 2002 vs. Grand Rapids Hoops

Victor Thomas, 40, January 10, 2003, vs. Great Lakes Storm%

David Jackson, 41, February 19, 2004 vs. Dakota Wizards

Stephen Graham, 43, March 31, 2007 vs. Colorado 14ers

Stephen Graham, 40, April 17, 2007 vs. Fort Worth Flyers

Kasib Powell , 46, March 6, 2008 at Fort Wayne Mad Ants**

David Bailey, 41, March 8, 2008 at Tulsa 66ers**%

Reggie Williams, 43, January 6, 2010 at Austin Toros%

Reggie Williams, 43, January 22, 2010 vs. Tulsa 66ers%

Reggie Williams, 43, February 5, 2010 vs. Idaho Stampede

Kirk Penney, 40, April 2, 2010 at Bakersfield Jam

Demetris Nichols, 42, February 19, 2013 vs. Iowa Energy

Andre Dawkins, 42, December 20, 2014 at Texas Legends

Scotty Hopson, 52, February 24, 2015 vs. Reno Bighorns

Derrick Walton, Jr., 41, February 2, 2018 vs. Oklahoma City Blue

Yante Maten, 42, December 2, 2018 vs. Stockton Kings

* First victory in franchise history

** Consecutive games

% Skyforce lost the game

Seasons without a 40-point game high-scoring output

1992-93 Lee Campbell, 36, March 27, 1993 at Oklahoma City Cavalry

1997-98 Jason Sasser, 38, January 16, 1998 vs. Rockford Lightning

1998-99 Victor Page, 35, February 1, 1999 vs. Quad City Thunder

1999-2000 Kebu Stewart, 35, March 26, 2000 vs. Fort Wayne Fury%

2000-01 Leonard White, 37, March 18, 2001 vs. Rockford Lightning

2004-05 Courtney James, 35, February 5, 2005 at Dakota Wizards%

2005-06 Noel Felix, 39, February 22, 2006 vs. Gary Steelheads

2008-09 Frank Williams, 39, February 26, 2009 at Iowa Energy

2010-11 Patrick Ewing, Jr., 37 February 27, 2001 at Tulsa 66ers%

2011-12 Anthony Mason, Jr., 34 March 8, 2012 at Austin Toros#

2011-12 Anthony Mason, Jr., 34 March 20, 2010 vs. Springfield Armor#%

2013-14 Tre Kelley, 34, February 6, 2014 at Iowa Energy%

2015-16 Bubu Palo, 34, March 19, 2016 vs. Canton Charge

2016-17 Okaro White, 36, December 28, 2016 at Los Angeles D-Fenders

# Happened twice in one season