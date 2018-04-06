Lions and Tigers and – Zombie Raccoons? Oh My!

Officials in many parts of the upper Midwest say they've been receiving calls lately about so-called "zombie raccoons."

They're calling them "zombie raccoons" because of the way they look and the way they approach people and pets.

Veterinarians say the raccoons they've seen try to stand on their back legs but ultimately fall over - they can't seem to keep their balance.

Officials with the Cook County, Illinois Animal and Rabies Department say the "zombie raccoons" are likely suffering from distemper.

In fact since 2016, 47% of all the raccoons they've tested for distemper have come back with a positive result.

Veterinarians are quick to point out that the distemper virus isn't fatal to humans, but it can kill dogs and cats.

Something to keep in mind - even here in this part of the country. You can never be too cautious when it comes to wild animals.

Source: NBC Chicago

