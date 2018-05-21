It was a weekend filled with another Lincoln Patriots victory, and also a controversial situation in the doubles bracket.

SF Lincoln

Last week we told you about the success and run that the Lincoln Patriots are on. They entered this past weekends state tennis tournament winning the last four team championships in the sport. It appeared that they might be tested by Mitchell after the first day, but that was the closest the tournament ever would get.

The Patriots would secure their fifth straight championship with a total of 629 team points. Collectively, they beat second place Rapid City Stevens by a total of 127 points. The Patriots won four of the six singles flights, and finished 4th or better in each of the three doubles flights.

Singles Flight 1 - Sam Dobbs (Champion)

Singles Flight 2 - Gage Gohl (Runner Up)

Singles Flight 3 - Graham Leonard (Champion)

Singles Flight 4 - Rahul Giri (Champion)

Singles Flight 5 - Landon DeBoer (Runner Up)

Singles Flight 6 - Gavin Schmidt (Champion)

Doubles Flight 1 - Dobbs/Gohl (3rd Place)

Doubles Flight 2 - Leonard/Giri (2nd Place)

Doubles Flight 3 - DeBoer/Schmidt (4th Place)

Lincoln has won its fifth straight tennis championship for the second time in school history. That is the state record for most consecutive championships for boys tennis. The prior Lincoln run took place 1995-1999.

Doubles Flight 2 Controversy

There was a chance that Doubles Flight 2 did not finish this weekend. O'Gorman entered Doubles Flight 2 as the top overall seed. The tournament was moved indoors due to weather, and apparently there was a mix up in potential times for their match.

The SDHSAA handbook clearly states in regards to state tennis that any person/team that is late by more than 15 minutes is subject to default. The rule was used this past weekend when O'Gorman did not make it to the court within the window, and the team happened to show up a half hour late. This lead to someone filing an court-ordered restraining order against the South Dakota High School Activities Association to try to get the O'Gorman players reinstated.

The Doubles Flight 2 bracket did continue following the withdrawal of the order. O'Gorman's default was upheld advancing Pierre to the next round. If the order would have not been withdrawn, the teams would have had to return to Rapid City to crown a champion on another weekend.

