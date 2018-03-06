Lincoln Patriots Lead With Three Metro All-Conference Selections
The Lincoln Patriots will enter the state tournament as the top Metro Conference team and they placed three on the All-Conference list.
Earlier this week we found out the selections for the Metro All-Conference Girls Basketball Team, and today we have the list for the Metro All-Conference Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected from all teams in the Metro Conference.
Ten players were picked from around town for the list with another four listed as honorable mentions. Lincoln leads the way with three players selected to the first team. Roosevelt, Brandon Valley, and Washington each had two on the first team. O'Gorman had a single player picked, but two Knights have been placed with an honorable mention.
Eight seniors and two juniors in total were selected for the first team. There were no sophomores picked unlike the girls team.
2017-18 Metro All-Conference Boys Basketball Team
- Diang Gatlauk, Lincoln, Senior
- Alex Glanzer, Lincoln, Senior
- Jared Jaros, Lincoln, Junior
- Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley, Junior
- Cade Terveer, Brandon Valley, Senior
- Jackson Reiff, Roosevelt, Senior
- Jimmy Lauer, Roosevelt, Senior
- Logan Uttecht, Washington, Senior
- Zach Heins, Washington, Senior
- Jaron Zwagerman, O'Gorman, Senior
Honorable Mentions
- Michael Statz, O'Gorman, Senior
- Isaac Struck, O'Gorman, Senior
- Peyton Riggs, Roosevelt, Senior
- Topher Zahn, Washington, Senior
Lincoln (3rd seed), Washington (4th seed), and O'Gorman (8th seed) qualified for the state tournament following wins in the Round of 16.
