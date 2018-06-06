Lincoln Patriots Claim Most State Titles During 2017-18 High School Seasons
The Lincoln Patriots have won the most state championships in the highest classes for the second consecutive year.
Lincoln followed up last year's (2016-2017) six championships with five for the 2017-18 high school season. The Patriots won titles in girls tennis, boys soccer, girls cross country, boys tennis, and boys track/field during this school year. They were repeat champions in four of those five sports with the lone exception being boys soccer.
Brandon Valley, Washington, and Pierre each won three high school championships for this season. Washington had a strong fall winning 11AAA football for the third straight year, and also claiming championships in competitive dance and boys cross country. Brandon Valley, opposite of Washington, won most of their titles in the spring. The Lynx recently took trophies in girls track/field and boys baseball.
O'Gorman swept both golf championships in AA this season for their two championships. Harrisburg, Mitchell, Aberdeen Central, and Yankton finished with one title each.
2017-18 State Champions
- Boys Golf - O’Gorman
- Girls Tennis - Lincoln
- Boys Soccer - Lincoln
- Girls Soccer - Pierre
- Competitive Cheer - Brandon Valley
- Competitive Dance - Washington
- Boys Cross Country - Washington
- Girls Cross Country - Lincoln
- 11AAA Football - Washington
- 11AA Football - Pierre
- Volleyball - Harrisburg
- Gymnastics - Mitchell
- Wrestling - Pierre
- Girls Basketball - Aberdeen Central
- Boys Basketball - Yankton
- Boys Tennis - Lincoln
- Boys Track - Lincoln
- Girls Track - Brandon Valley
- Boys Baseball (Non-Sanctioned) - Brandon Valley
- Girls Golf - O’Gorman
Results By Team
- Lincoln - 5 (Girls Tennis, Boys Soccer, Girls Cross Country, Boys Tennis, Boys Track/Field)
- Pierre - 3 (Girls Soccer, 11AA Football, Wrestling)
- Brandon Valley - 3 (Competitive Cheer, Girls Track, Boys Baseball)
- Washington - 3 (Competitive Dance, Boys Cross Country, 11AAA Football)
- O’Gorman - 2 (Boys Golf, Girls Golf)
- Harrisburg - 1 (Volleyball)
- Mitchell - 1 (Gymnastics)
- Aberdeen Central - 1 (Girls Basketball)
- Yankton - 1 (Boys Basketball)
