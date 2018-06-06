The Lincoln Patriots have won the most state championships in the highest classes for the second consecutive year.

Lincoln followed up last year's (2016-2017) six championships with five for the 2017-18 high school season. The Patriots won titles in girls tennis, boys soccer, girls cross country, boys tennis, and boys track/field during this school year. They were repeat champions in four of those five sports with the lone exception being boys soccer.

Brandon Valley, Washington, and Pierre each won three high school championships for this season. Washington had a strong fall winning 11AAA football for the third straight year, and also claiming championships in competitive dance and boys cross country. Brandon Valley, opposite of Washington, won most of their titles in the spring. The Lynx recently took trophies in girls track/field and boys baseball.

O'Gorman swept both golf championships in AA this season for their two championships. Harrisburg, Mitchell, Aberdeen Central, and Yankton finished with one title each.

2017-18 State Champions

Boys Golf - O’Gorman

Girls Tennis - Lincoln

Boys Soccer - Lincoln

Girls Soccer - Pierre

Competitive Cheer - Brandon Valley

Competitive Dance - Washington

Boys Cross Country - Washington

Girls Cross Country - Lincoln

11AAA Football - Washington

11AA Football - Pierre

Volleyball - Harrisburg

Gymnastics - Mitchell

Wrestling - Pierre

Girls Basketball - Aberdeen Central

Boys Basketball - Yankton

Boys Tennis - Lincoln

Boys Track - Lincoln

Girls Track - Brandon Valley

Boys Baseball (Non-Sanctioned) - Brandon Valley

Girls Golf - O’Gorman

Results By Team

Lincoln - 5 (Girls Tennis, Boys Soccer, Girls Cross Country, Boys Tennis, Boys Track/Field)

Pierre - 3 (Girls Soccer, 11AA Football, Wrestling)

Brandon Valley - 3 (Competitive Cheer, Girls Track, Boys Baseball)

Washington - 3 (Competitive Dance, Boys Cross Country, 11AAA Football)

O’Gorman - 2 (Boys Golf, Girls Golf)

Harrisburg - 1 (Volleyball)

Mitchell - 1 (Gymnastics)

Aberdeen Central - 1 (Girls Basketball)

Yankton - 1 (Boys Basketball)

