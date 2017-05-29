Lincoln County Voters to Decide Wind Farms

According to the organization Dakota Power Community Wind , the Lincoln County Auditor’s office certified a petition that will allow residents to have the say as to the setback of wind turbines from homes on July 18, 2017.

According to Representative Brian Minish, Dakota Power Community Wind collected thousands of signatures from Lincoln County voters to refer the measure to a vote.

Supporters cited additional revenue for the county, schools and townships, the desire for clean sustainable energy production, and support for farmers and landowners.

Those against wind farms listed concerns of diminishing property value and noise concerns.

See Also: