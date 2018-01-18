Lincoln County Sheriff Dennis Johnson Announces Retirement

He's been enforcing the law and keeping the peace in Lincoln County for the past 20 years and now Sheriff Dennis Johnson is handing in his badge. According to KSFY TV Johnson is planning to retire at the end of the year.

Highway Patrol Sergeant Steve Swenson has announced his campaign to take over as sheriff. He hopes to bring his 26 years of law enforcement experience to the office when Sheriff Johnson steps down.

Sheriff Johnson has also served with the Canton Police Department and Harrisburg Police Department.

