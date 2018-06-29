Limited History Between Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs

The Minnesota Twins will open up a series today (Friday) against the Chicago Cubs in a rare interleague matchup.

Following a normal series against the Chicago White Sox, the Minnesota Twins will now go to the north side of Chicago to battle the Cubs. The Cubs and Twins rarely play, and have only met 27 times in their history with the Cubs holding a slight 14-13 advantage.

Major League Baseball instituted Interleague Play for the 1997 season. The current rotation, which started in 2002, calls for each division to face four teams of an opposing league division in a three game series, and have a home-and-home two game series against the fifth team of that division. Division lineups rotate on a three year basis.

This weekend's series at Wrigley Field will even the home and away counts for the Twins and Cubs. Minnesota is 9-6 against the Cubs at home, while Chicago is 8-4 at Wrigley Field.

The two teams last played at Wrigley Field back in 2009. Minnesota took two of the three games at Wrigley Field that year. Minnesota and Chicago played at Target Field in 2012 and 2015 with the teams finishing an even 3-3 in those six games.

Minnesota and Chicago will play three afternoon games at Wrigley Field this weekend. Friday's (June 29) game will begin at 4:05 PM, with Saturday and Sunday both scheduled for 1:20 PM. All Twins games can he heard on Information 1000 KSOO in Sioux Falls.

