Lightning Strikes 15 Feet From Where Fearless Man Is Recording

They say lightning strikes twice. You just don't expect it to happen this close to you.

A Norwegian man named Daniel Modøl (38) was recently recording a powerful thunderstorm when a blazing bolt of lightning struck about 15 feet from him. At just shy of the 20-second mark, you can see and hear the lightning. Make sure your ears are ready because it is loud. Like, "your dog is going to go cower under the couch" kind of loud.

You can see how the lightning hits close to his deck, while the smoke billows up in the air. Debris and dirt are also splayed out on the deck, a reminder that while Modøl may live in the house, Mother Nature is a tenant who can come and go whenever she pleases.