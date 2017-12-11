Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls Opening Next-Generation Store Wednesday

You'll find Lewis Drug stores all over Sioux Falls and the surrounding area and this Wednesday (December 13) the company will open their newest location.

After 27 years the next-generation Lewis Drug will open at 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Just a couple blocks north of their Lewis Southgate location.

According to CEO Mark Griffin the new store is focused on bringing the highest level of convenience and shopping experience to their customers with the latest designs in product display, lighting and customer flow.

Currently Lewis operates 55 stores.

Lewis is currently developing two more new stores in Sioux Falls. The new west-side store near 41st Street and Ellis Road is expected to be built and open next year. A new downtown store is in the works as well.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *