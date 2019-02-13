Lewis Drug Aquires Six Shopko Pharmacies

Lewis Drug announces that they have purchased pharmacy assets, including prescription files and records, from Shopko Stores in the following six communities: Madison, Mitchell and Sisseton in South Dakota, Luverne and St. James in Minnesota and Ida Grove, Iowa.

Lewis Drug currently operates in four of the communities and is in the process of opening new locations in Sisseton and St. James. Lewis Drug is also opening a new location in Aberdeen, South Dakota where Shopko Stores ceased its pharmacy operations in January.

“These transactions demonstrate our continued commitment to serving our patients in the tri-state area. As we celebrate our 76th year in business, I'm proud to say that Pharmacy is still our cornerstone” said Mark Griffin, President and CEO.

Once the new locations are opened, Lewis Drug will operate 58 pharmacies in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Since 1942, shoppers have trusted family-owned Lewis Drug as their neighborhood store.